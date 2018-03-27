Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given “Sector Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.82 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of Oracle (NYSE ORCL) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,505,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $185,412.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $195,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,996,000 after buying an additional 5,270,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,716,707,000 after buying an additional 4,678,977 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Oracle by 17.9% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after buying an additional 7,427,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,098,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,110,799,000 after buying an additional 1,835,835 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,206,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,015,961,000 after buying an additional 2,193,120 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

