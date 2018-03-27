KiloCoin Price Reaches $0.0561 on Exchanges (KLC)

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One KiloCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last week, KiloCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KiloCoin has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $239.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.01721810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004846 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015580 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024785 BTC.

About KiloCoin

KLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. The official website for KiloCoin is kilocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KiloCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. Kilocoin is ment to be a new measurement of value. “

KiloCoin Coin Trading

KiloCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy KiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KiloCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KiloCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

