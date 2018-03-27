Kinross Gold (KGC) & BHP Billiton (BBL) Head to Head Survey

Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) and BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinross Gold and BHP Billiton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 1 6 6 0 2.38 BHP Billiton 0 3 0 0 2.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. BHP Billiton has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than BHP Billiton.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and BHP Billiton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.30 billion 1.50 $445.40 million $0.36 11.00 BHP Billiton $38.29 billion 1.08 $5.89 billion N/A N/A

BHP Billiton has higher revenue and earnings than Kinross Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and BHP Billiton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 13.48% 4.03% 2.21% BHP Billiton N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of BHP Billiton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BHP Billiton pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kinross Gold does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Billiton has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats BHP Billiton on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. Fort Knox is an open-pit gold mine located in Fairbanks, Alaska. Round Mountain open-pit mine is located in Nye County, Nevada. Bald Mountain open-pit mine is located in Nevada. Kettle River-Buckhorn mine is located in northern Washington State. The Kupol segment includes the Kupol and Dvoinoye mines. Paracatu is a gold mine located in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Maricunga open pit mine is located in Copiapo, Chile. Tasiast mine is located in north-western Mauritania. Chirano is located in southwestern Ghana.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment is engaged in mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment is engaged in mining of iron ore. The Coal segment is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and thermal (energy) coal. Its businesses include Minerals Australia, Minerals Americas, Petroleum and Marketing. It extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas from its production operations located primarily in Australia and the Americas. It manages product distribution through its global logistics chain, including freight and pipeline transportation. It sells its products through direct supply agreements with its customers and on global commodity exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.