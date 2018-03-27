KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 388,700 shares during the period. KKR & Co. L.P. accounts for 1.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of KKR & Co. L.P. worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 811.1% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 45,555,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 59.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,153,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,201 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 592.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,051 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,914,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,448,000 after acquiring an additional 801,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10,032.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $941.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.36 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00802265219443134%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other KKR & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,632,145 shares of KKR & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $305,146,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $9,765,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

