KLX (KLXI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KLX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.8846783994887 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

KLXI stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 7.06. KLX has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3,499.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. KLX had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that KLX will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded KLX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on KLX from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Buckingham Research lowered KLX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of KLX in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The ASG segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; and bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps.

