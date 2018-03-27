Koenig & Bauer (SKB) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKB. Warburg Research set a €77.50 ($95.68) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.58 ($92.08).

Shares of Koenig & Bauer (ETR SKB) opened at €70.70 ($87.28) on Friday. Koenig & Bauer has a 1 year low of €54.65 ($67.47) and a 1 year high of €74.25 ($91.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $1,230.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.73.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging, commercial book, and poster printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

