Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Share Price

Media stories about Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Korea Electric Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.6473464020653 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KEP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 653,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,626. The firm has a market cap of $18,347.33, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity.

