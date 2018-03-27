Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Position Cut by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,269 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 1.01% of Kornit Digital worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 233,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 104,215 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,359,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 410,409 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,530,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

KRNT stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $433.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

