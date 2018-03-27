Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,078,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,751,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of Kosmos Energy worth $110,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $2,473.17, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 34.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

