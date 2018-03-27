KushCoin (KUSH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $285.00

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, KushCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. KushCoin has a market cap of $317,259.00 and $285.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KushCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.04727010 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001327 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014608 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007144 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00016213 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013613 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KushCoin Profile

KUSH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 25th, 2017. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,510,210 coins. KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev. KushCoin’s official website is kushcoin.co.

KushCoin Coin Trading

KushCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase KushCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KushCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KushCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

