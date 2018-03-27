Kyocera (KYO) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

News headlines about Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kyocera earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2599536526078 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KYO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560. The company has a market capitalization of $19,819.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS upgraded Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie upgraded Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others.

