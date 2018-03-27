Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,540.00, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$15.10 and a 1-year high of C$28.55.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$12.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.60 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

