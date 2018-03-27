Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 716,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-acquires-11881-shares-of-schwab-fundamental-u-s-large-company-index-etf-fndx-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.