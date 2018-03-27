Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare has a 12-month low of $153.57 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $1,930.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.41.

iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

