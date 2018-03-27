Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Microcap Index (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Microcap Index (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares Russell Microcap Index worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Microcap Index by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell Microcap Index by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Microcap Index by 1,844.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 73,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 69,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Microcap Index by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Microcap Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Microcap Index has a 12 month low of $82.17 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $918.10 and a PE ratio of 42.35.

iShares Russell Microcap Index Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

