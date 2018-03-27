Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Equity Index Funds in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Equity Index Funds has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $65.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

