LafargeHolcim (LHN) Given a CHF 68 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 68 price objective on LafargeHolcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS set a CHF 55.50 price target on shares of LafargeHolcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 56 price target on shares of LafargeHolcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cfra set a CHF 60 price target on shares of LafargeHolcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on shares of LafargeHolcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a CHF 63 price target on shares of LafargeHolcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LafargeHolcim presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 58.42.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock opened at CHF 53.20 on Friday. LafargeHolcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60. The firm has a market cap of $32,290.00 and a P/E ratio of -18.80.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

