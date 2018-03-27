Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 39,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 267,201 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $29,680,687.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,427.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 43,935 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $4,808,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 798,812 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 757,632 shares of company stock worth $83,306,399 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.65.

TXN stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 914,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,823. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $99,716.70, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

