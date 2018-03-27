Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $47.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.54 million and the highest is $48.03 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.44 million to $200.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $214.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $211.94 million to $217.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other news, Director Edward B. Deutsch sold 6,200 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $129,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Marino purchased 5,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,270 shares of company stock valued at $290,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 47,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 58,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 87,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,285. The company has a market capitalization of $923.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services. Lakeland generates commercial, mortgage and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in Northern and Central New Jersey. Lakeland also provides non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities.

