Lam Research (LRCX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lam Research earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.7013469163564 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Instinet upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nomura upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.01 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Vetr lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.24 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.94.

LRCX stock traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.47. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $124.91 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The company has a market cap of $33,019.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

In related news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,472,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.28, for a total value of $1,385,320.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

