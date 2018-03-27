Lamprell (LAM) Price Target Cut to GBX 115 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 120 ($1.66) to GBX 115 ($1.59) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lamprell from GBX 119 ($1.64) to GBX 99 ($1.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Investec reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 72 ($0.99) price objective (down from GBX 81 ($1.12)) on shares of Lamprell in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamprell from GBX 82 ($1.13) to GBX 78 ($1.08) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Lamprell (LON LAM) opened at GBX 73.20 ($1.01) on Friday. Lamprell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.73). The company has a market cap of $268.93 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.84.

About Lamprell

Lamprell plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the upgrade and refurbishment of offshore jackup rigs; fabrication; assembly and new build construction for the offshore oil and gas and renewable sector, including jackup rigs and liftboats; Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and other offshore and onshore structures, and oilfield engineering services, including the upgrade and refurbishment of land rigs.

