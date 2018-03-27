LanaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $289.00 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $629,874.00 and $289.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.13 or 0.04551570 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00032790 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00588730 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00077527 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057127 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037583 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 883,958,691 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

