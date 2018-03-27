Analyzing Lancaster Colony (LANC) & Its Competitors

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) is one of 103 public companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lancaster Colony to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lancaster Colony pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lancaster Colony and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancaster Colony 9.84% 19.65% 15.67% Lancaster Colony Competitors -115.42% -4.08% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lancaster Colony and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancaster Colony 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lancaster Colony Competitors 632 2732 2793 115 2.38

Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus price target of $153.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.20%. As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Lancaster Colony’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Lancaster Colony has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lancaster Colony and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lancaster Colony $1.20 billion $115.31 million 28.13 Lancaster Colony Competitors $7.59 billion $479.72 million 15.46

Lancaster Colony’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lancaster Colony. Lancaster Colony is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt Vi's brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, Cardini's, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The company's products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

