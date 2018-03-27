LandCoin Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (LDCN)

LandCoin (CURRENCY:LDCN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, LandCoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One LandCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. LandCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of LandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00696760 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012597 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00144542 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00180827 BTC.

LandCoin Coin Profile

LandCoin’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. LandCoin’s total supply is 19,003,881,978 coins. LandCoin’s official website is landcoin.co.

Buying and Selling LandCoin

LandCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy LandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

