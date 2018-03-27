Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €68.00 ($83.95) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LXS. equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($82.72) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.27 ($87.99).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Lanxess stock opened at €61.70 ($76.17) on Friday. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 52 week high of €74.50 ($91.98). The company has a market capitalization of $5,810.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/lanxess-lxs-pt-set-at-68-00-by-nord-lb-updated.html.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.