LatiumX (LATX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $61,884.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded flat against the dollar. LatiumX has a market cap of $3.20 million and $61,884.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00720652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012833 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00146778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00188272 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,946,663 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

