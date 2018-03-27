Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

LSCC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 950,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,881. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $701.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

