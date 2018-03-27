Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Laureate Education had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

LAUR stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. 343,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $2,424.31 and a PE ratio of -10.30.

LAUR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions (institutions). The Company’s programs are provided through institutions that are campus-based and Internet-based, or through electronically distributed educational programs (online).

