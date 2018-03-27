Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) and Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Financial Contrast

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Legacy Reserves does not pay a dividend. Viper Energy Partners pays out 173.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Reserves has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Legacy Reserves’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $172.03 million 16.08 $111.47 million $1.06 22.92 Legacy Reserves $436.30 million 0.87 -$53.89 million ($1.00) -4.94

Viper Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legacy Reserves. Legacy Reserves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Legacy Reserves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 11 0 3.00 Legacy Reserves 1 2 0 0 1.67

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Legacy Reserves has a consensus target price of $1.58, indicating a potential downside of 68.12%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 64.80% 13.92% 13.02% Legacy Reserves -12.35% N/A -2.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Legacy Reserves on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Permian Basin consisted of approximately 85,000 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of mineral interests underlying 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, there were 545 vertical wells and 190 horizontal wells producing on this acreage. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of its assets was 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent (MBOE). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s proved reserves were approximately 68% oil, 18% natural gas liquids and 14% natural gas. In addition to its mineral interests, the Company owns a minor equity interest in an entity that owns mineral, overriding royalty, net profits, leasehold and other similar interests.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and various other states, from 10,775 gross productive wells, of which 3,799 were operated and 6,976 were non-operated. The Company’s fields and regions include East Texas, Piceance Basin, Spraberry/War San, Lea, Texas Panhandle and Deep Rock.

