Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3354 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This is a boost from Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of LVHI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

