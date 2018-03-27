Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (LVHD)

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

LVHD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. 8,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,412. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

