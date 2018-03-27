LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $23.46 million and $31,051.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LEOxChange, Livecoin, Bit-Z and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,906.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $460.61 or 0.05859100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.39 or 0.11338700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01794110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02398980 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00198265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00678000 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00081588 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.23 or 0.02712400 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 108,531,190 coins and its circulating supply is 100,173,772 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, Livecoin, Bit-Z and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

