LEOcoin Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $40,595.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, LEOxChange and C-CEX. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,026.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.05766630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $893.21 or 0.11180000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.01753470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.02413430 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00205615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00688186 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00084059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.42 or 0.02771450 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 108,570,135 coins and its circulating supply is 100,212,717 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to buy LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

