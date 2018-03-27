Leucadia National (LUK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leucadia National earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.8400556943144 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

LUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of LUK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Leucadia National has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $7,784.12, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Leucadia National had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Leucadia National will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Leucadia National’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm.

