Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Headlines about Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1643008650974 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Liberty Media (NASDAQ FWONK) traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $31.24. 1,136,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,716. Liberty Media has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,047.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

