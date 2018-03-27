Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Trading Down 5.1%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 752,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 656,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.84 million. equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 300,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $4,829,693.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It has 19 active fleets. The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

