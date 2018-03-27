Liberty Tripadvisor (LTRPA) Shares Down 5.5%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.40. 617,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 900,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTRPA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $780.58, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Tripadvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its interests in subsidiaries and other companies, the Company is primarily engaged in the online travel research and online commerce industries. The Company’s subsidiaries include TripAdvisor, Inc (TripAdvisor), which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands, and BuySeasons, Inc, which owns and operates BuyCostumes.com and the Celebrate Express (BuySeasons) family of Websites.

