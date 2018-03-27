Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price

Media coverage about LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LightPath Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6015663754983 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 42,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,011. The company has a market cap of $57.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies.

