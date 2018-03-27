Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markston International LLC grew its position in American International Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 181,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 171,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. 1,005,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $48,200.87, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.40 to $58.28 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $122,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

