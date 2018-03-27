Lindsay (LNN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lindsay earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2247746755869 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LNN stock opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.98, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.36. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $96.22.

LNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In related news, insider David B. Downing sold 26,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $2,262,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Nahl sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $622,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,687 shares in the company, valued at $318,667.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,281 shares of company stock worth $5,033,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

