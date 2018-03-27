Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) Price Reaches $133.96

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $133.96 or 0.01715840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, Allcoin, ZB.COM and YoBit. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.48 billion and approximately $379.73 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004864 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015550 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001267 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00023922 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002327 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 55,821,570 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, BTC Markets, TDAX, Bitmaszyna, Tripe Dice Exchange, BtcTrade.im, RightBTC, BitGrail, OKCoin.cn, BitBay, BitMarket, DSX, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Mercado Bitcoin, Livecoin, AEX, EXX, CryptoBridge, BigONE, RippleFox, Negocie Coins, YoBit, Bitbank, Huobi, Allcoin, Dgtmarket, Koinex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptox, TOPBTC, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Gatecoin, Bitsane, Coingi, CoinEgg, Bibox, LocalTrade, C-CEX, Bitstamp, BCEX, Braziliex, CoinFalcon, Qryptos, BITHOLIC, CoinExchange, Mr. Exchange, Bitlish, Coinroom, Bitfinex, Upbit, Liqui, GOPAX, Bittylicious, ChaoEX, CoinEx, xBTCe, Koineks, WEX, QuadrigaCX, NIX-E, Koinim, Bitcoin Indonesia, GDAX, Bits Blockchain, BTC Trade UA, CoolCoin, Gate.io, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bisq, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinbene, Bitinka, OkCoin Intl., Exrates, Coinone, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, BitKonan, FreiExchange, Coinut, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Abucoins, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, The Rock Trading, BTC-Alpha, Bit2C, VirtacoinWorld, Bitso, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, BitFlip, Coinhouse, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Kraken, CoinsBank, Coinrail and Coinsquare. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

