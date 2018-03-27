Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,506,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,908.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 27,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,166.73.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,054.09 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $824.30 and a 1-year high of $1,198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $713,229.56, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

