Loopring Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Loopring has a total market cap of $236.29 million and $2.75 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005261 BTC on exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, Gate.io and YoBit. During the last week, Loopring has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00725355 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012738 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00148740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00032008 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,956,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,074,043 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. “

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, CoinExchange and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

