Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Receives $98.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 149,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 11,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 142,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 962,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,070. Lowe's Companies has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72,210.00, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

