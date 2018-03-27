LPL Financial LLC Has $12.07 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. 2,058,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,819.47, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $63.82 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

