LPL Financial LLC Has $13.19 Million Stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (REM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (BMV:REM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.12% of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REM stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf has a 52 week low of $737.00 and a 52 week high of $905.50.

