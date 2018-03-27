Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lululemon has outperformed the industry in the past three months mainly attributable to robust surprise trend driven by progress on its strategy for 2020 and focus on ivivva’s remodeling. While third-quarter fiscal 2017 marked the company’s third consecutive earnings beat, sales topped estimates for the eighth straight quarter. Moreover, the company emerged strong this holiday season driven by accelerating trends across all parts of its businesses. Further, the company anticipates business strength and current trends to sustain throughout 2018 and beyond. This led it to raise revenue and earnings forecasts for fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. Estimates have been stable ahead of the fourth quarter results. However, the company expects to record a significant income tax charge in the fourth quarter related to a one-time deemed repatriation tax on foreign earnings. Further, rise in competition has been a threat to margins.”

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo set a $79.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

LULU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,955. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,763.98, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $6,145,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/lululemon-athletica-lulu-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.