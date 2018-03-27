Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $612-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.52 million.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.08 EPS.

LULU stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. 3,939,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,763.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $83.98.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

