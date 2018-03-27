Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lumber Liquidators worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

LL stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.54, a P/E ratio of -18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.56 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

