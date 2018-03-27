LUXCoin Hits Market Cap of $7.61 Million (CRYPTO:LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00070324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $109,130.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000422 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000091 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,360,775 coins and its circulating supply is 1,360,775 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

